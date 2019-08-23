Comerica Bank Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Has Decreased by $345,950; Yy (YY) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Stake by $9.32 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 137,929 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 148,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 274,136 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 360,178 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares to 916,532 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 830,653 are held by Aristotle Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 11,727 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 998 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Gru Inc has invested 2.42% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 26,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). King Luther Capital Corporation owns 0.21% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 817,308 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 23,400 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 41,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 18,100 shares. 773,318 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Moreover, Starr has 0.04% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 41,450 shares.