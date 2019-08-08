Comerica Bank Lowered Position in Toyota Mtr (TM) by $714,310; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 693,761 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Toyota Mtr Corp (TM) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 5,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 90,314 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, down from 96,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Toyota Mtr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 289,481 shares traded or 90.89% up from the average. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA EXEC SAYS 2018/19 PROFIT FORECASTS REPRESENT ‘HARD WORK’ FOR THE COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA TSUSHO 8015.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) PRETAX PROFIT 209.75 BLN YEN (+48.9 %); 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Misawa Homes 1722.T -2017/18 group results; 12/04/2018 – Volkswagen Truck teams with Toyota’s Hino despite parents’ rivalry; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Class B Notes of Toyota Glory 2017 Phase Il Auto Loan Credit Asset-backed Securities; 06/03/2018 – Toyota, Subaru, Honda Score Highest Brand Loyalty, New Edmunds Report Reveals; 28/03/2018 – Toyota Warns Some Rivals Skipping Steps in Race to Autonomy; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Winners of Toyota Dream Car Art Contest Announced; 20/03/2018 – Arizona officials say not time to rein in self-driving cars; 10/04/2018 – Japan Times: Toyota to begin battery production for hybrid cars in Thailand in 2020

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 10,625 shares to 16,144 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 20,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $297.19 million for 6.71 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ser Communications Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 598,016 shares. Cambridge Investment owns 5,030 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 73 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers reported 3,635 shares. Montecito Bank Tru owns 0.13% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 7,599 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Invesco Limited holds 1.07 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mraz Amerine And Assocs invested in 4,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Gam Holdings Ag reported 12,763 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Par Capital Mgmt invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Glacier Peak Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,031 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 42,068 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares to 361,767 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp.