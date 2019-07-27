Comerica Bank Holding in Enersys (ENS) Increased by $679,252 as Valuation Declined; Fruth Investment Management Has Boosted Its Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stake by $780,805; Market Value Declined

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 9,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,556 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 82,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 195,735 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 44,420 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) reported 0.09% stake. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 80,525 shares. Mount Lucas LP holds 96,208 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated stated it has 54,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0.61% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Acadian Asset stated it has 129,232 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 16,840 are held by Dearborn Partners Ltd Company. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 758,153 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 149,965 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 69,975 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP stated it has 5,956 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 107 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 20,648 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 10,383 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company invested in 5,674 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset accumulated 12,154 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,621 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 82,610 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 42,780 shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 368,754 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 30,912 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 39,207 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).