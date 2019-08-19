Comerica Bank Has Upped Its Position in At&T (T) by $1.86 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Raised Acuity Brands (AYI) Position by $631,320

Comerica Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 59,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.55M, up from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 6.38 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 68,957 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 63,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.61. About 26,290 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V Adr (NYSE:CLB) by 40,362 shares to 28,425 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Co Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 26,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,351 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 2.50 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi accumulated 6,978 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap holds 61,527 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 986,832 are held by South Dakota Council. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 251,317 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 7,439 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% or 308,521 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Ltd reported 7,814 shares. Tompkins Corp reported 33,905 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The New York-based Pzena Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Motco has 0.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Marco Invest Management reported 53,905 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Middleton Incorporated Ma has 11,065 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

