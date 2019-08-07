Comerica Bank Has Upped Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $8.61 Million as Share Value Rose; Palestra Capital Management Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Upped by $77.29 Million as Stock Value Rose

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 3037.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 165,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 171,092 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 5,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 4.14M shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.33. About 1.70M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22,692 shares to 795 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 129,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,893 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 27,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation owns 186 shares. 44,707 are owned by Amp Capital Limited. 419 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 65,599 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 160,708 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 23,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Management Co invested in 0.05% or 39,500 shares. Qs Invsts Lc reported 0.01% stake. Washington Tru Communication invested in 0.74% or 242,599 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company invested in 120,425 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantum Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 5,694 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt holds 5,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10M shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $160.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

