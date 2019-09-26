Comerica Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by $715,968 as Stock Value Rose; Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Natus Medical Del (BABY) Position by $14.20 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 32,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 260,618 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 293,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. It is down 30.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 567,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The hedge fund held 563,329 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS TO CONTINUE ‘DISCIPLINED & SUCCESSFUL’ M&A STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Natus Medical, Inc 65IIA Medical Equipment & Supplies Effective:; 21/05/2018 – Nox Medical Achieves Success in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natus Neurology; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 31/05/2018 – Natus Medical Highlights Board’s Strengths and Management’s Track Record of Value Creation in Investor Presentation; 23/04/2018 – Natus Confirms Receipt of Notice of Voce Capital’s Intent to Nominate Director Candidates to Replace 50% of the Natus Board; 22/03/2018 – Natus Medical Incorporated vs Nox Medical EHF | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS NOMINATES 3 NATUS DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS JURY AWARDED CO DAMAGES FOR NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT, AND FINDING THAT NATUS’ INFRINGEMENT OF ‘532 PATENT WAS WILLFUL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold BABY shares while 36 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.34 million shares or 1.68% less from 29.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 133,442 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Lord Abbett And reported 25,853 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 8,338 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company accumulated 459,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 5.13 million shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,508 shares. 65,356 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 38,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Fin Retail Bank invested in 0% or 43 shares. Zebra Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 12,299 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). 112,461 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 303,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 296,851 shares.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 340,000 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.62M for 24.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based S Muoio & Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.91% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 178,539 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 113,975 were reported by Aperio Ltd. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 130,354 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Piedmont Investment Advisors invested in 35,351 shares. Moreover, Perkins Management has 0.18% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 11,700 shares. 244,331 were reported by Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 9,900 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 17,969 were accumulated by Menta Cap Limited Liability. Alpine Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.39% or 60,000 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6,770 shares to 44,307 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

