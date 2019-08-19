Comerica Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by $408,397; Bank Of The West Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.55 Million

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 13,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 147,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.43M, up from 134,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 4.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 1,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 128,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.02 million, down from 130,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $287.92. About 328,857 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 28,109 shares to 83,765 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 6,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,865 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Llc owns 1,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lynch & Associate In has 6.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Mgmt Incorporated reported 58,946 shares stake. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Randolph holds 6.31% or 273,082 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 26,501 shares. 288,811 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 35,087 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.78% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Sun Life stated it has 13,075 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 5.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 17.46M shares. Oarsman Cap holds 2.29% or 40,804 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Inc reported 53,891 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership stated it has 8.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilltop Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 144,570 shares to 375,145 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 88,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.86 million for 45.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.