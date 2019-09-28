Comerica Bank Has Raised By $368,928 Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding; Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Sentiment Is 2

Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) investors sentiment is 2 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio has no change, as only 34 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 17 sold and decreased their stock positions in Capital City Bank Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 6.03 million shares, up from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Capital City Bank Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 15 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Comerica Bank increased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Comerica Bank acquired 6,832 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Comerica Bank holds 177,553 shares with $9.68M value, up from 170,721 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $3.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 327,735 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62

Comerica Bank decreased United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 271,261 shares to 173,654 valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 1,994 shares and now owns 53,156 shares. Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) was reduced too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity. Smith Gary Dale bought $169,516 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold THS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 54.30 million shares or 1.67% less from 55.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 554,338 are owned by Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc. Verition Fund Limited Com has 12,500 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 88,291 shares. The Missouri-based Commerce Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.28% or 341,948 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 73,991 shares. Balyasny Asset has 256,608 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Lc accumulated 145,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 1,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co invested in 72,091 shares. Systematic Lp reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% or 16,009 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 91,513 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for 541,325 shares. Thomasville National Bank owns 72,000 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.23% invested in the company for 96,976 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.22% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 11,770 shares.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 23,411 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

