Comerica Bank Has Lowered Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Market Value Rose While First Dallas Securities Raised Position

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 7,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 82,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 1.83 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Icon Advisers Co invested in 38,920 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 15,390 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 16,740 shares. Cullinan Associates holds 0.05% or 6,800 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Psagot Investment House reported 0% stake. Harvest Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 23,462 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 58,000 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 828 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 10,034 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Wi stated it has 4.33 million shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 2.62 million shares. California-based Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 36,284 shares to 89,231 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 7,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Frank’s International Nv (NYSE:FI).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 29.58 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) by 4,418 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,512 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

