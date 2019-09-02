Comerica Bank Has Lowered Amphenol Cl A (APH) Position By $510,555; Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repre (SUZ) Shorts Raised By 29.07%

Comerica Bank decreased Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comerica Bank sold 5,055 shares as Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Comerica Bank holds 121,388 shares with $12.37M value, down from 126,443 last quarter. Amphenol Corp Cl A now has $25.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 883,643 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repre (NYSE:SUZ) had an increase of 29.07% in short interest. SUZ’s SI was 309,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.07% from 239,800 shares previously. With 79,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Suzano S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repre (NYSE:SUZ)’s short sellers to cover SUZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 130,443 shares traded. Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) has declined 27.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.13% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cibc Mkts Corp has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 72,993 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 49,401 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 440,928 shares. 6,459 are held by Advisor Partners Limited. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 273,633 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1.90 million are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Nuance Invests invested 4.51% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Blair William And Company Il owns 0.48% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 830,801 shares. Asset One, a Japan-based fund reported 147,614 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 3.33M shares. Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Com invested in 1.1% or 92,980 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Millennium Management Lc owns 663,770 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106.80’s average target is 22.00% above currents $87.54 stock price. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5. Morgan Stanley maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) rating on Monday, June 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10800 target. SunTrust upgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of APH in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10400 target in Thursday, July 25 report.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $251.84 million for 25.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Comerica Bank increased Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 18,608 shares to 330,503 valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 30,064 shares and now owns 235,095 shares. Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was raised too.