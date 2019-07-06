Comerica Bank Has Lifted Its Stake in Csx (CSX) as Valuation Rose; Next Century Growth Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Five9 (FIVN) as Valuation Declined

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 8,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,741 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 181,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, up from 117,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 282,650 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21,223 shares to 42,385 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 4,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,051 shares, and cut its stake in Vapotherm Inc.

