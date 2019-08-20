Comerica Bank Has Increased Position in Entegris (ENTG); Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Value Rose While First Republic Investment Management Increased Its Position

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 7,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 33,998 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 26,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 316,104 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 26,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 160,965 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 134,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 171,550 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6,717 shares to 90,106 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 6,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Minimum (USMV).

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corp by 45,201 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 9,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,351 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $147,409 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR, worth $51,255.