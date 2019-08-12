Comerica Bank Has Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Position by $461,312; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Upped by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1798.62. About 770,475 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’

Comerica Bank increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 2,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 206,054 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.71M, up from 203,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.6. About 469,384 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Co Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 26,470 shares to 239,351 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,788 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24,836 shares to 55,304 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,846 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

