Comerica Bank Has Decreased Position in Roper Inds New (ROP) by $2.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Roper Inds Inc New (ROP) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 5,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 49,357 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 55,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Roper Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Llc (Wy) invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 428 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communication owns 2,270 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fayez Sarofim Comm invested in 1,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 2.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Columbia Asset Management, Michigan-based fund reported 14,157 shares. Karp Mgmt has invested 0.84% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluestein R H Company reported 81,878 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com reported 100 shares. Ashford Capital Management has 0.28% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,118 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 7,999 shares. Etrade Capital Lc has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goelzer Mngmt Inc holds 9,522 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37 million for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na has 4,455 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schmidt P J Investment reported 879 shares stake. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc accumulated 33,747 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Com has 357,140 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schroder Investment Group Inc Inc owns 280,292 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited reported 0% stake. Dudley Shanley Inc has 1.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 75 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mcdonald Investors Ca invested 1.44% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hartford Investment Mngmt reported 11,247 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.56% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

