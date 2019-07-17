Comerica Bank Has Decreased Laboratory Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding By $2.24 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Has Upped Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 145.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 47,861 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 2.57%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 80,861 shares with $6.31M value, up from 33,000 last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $5.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 446,163 shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75

Comerica Bank decreased Laboratory Corp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 29.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comerica Bank sold 14,097 shares as Laboratory Corp Of Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Comerica Bank holds 34,308 shares with $5.48 million value, down from 48,405 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Of Amer Hldgs now has $17.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $175.05. About 554,126 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 09/03/2018 – LABCORP – COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS HAS FORMED A GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY AND IMMUNOTOXICOLOGY UNIT; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 40,040 shares to 5,200 valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 72,425 shares and now owns 110,692 shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 1,334 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Temasek (Private) invested in 2.19M shares or 1.18% of the stock. 40 North Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 70.55% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 9.34 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Paloma Prtn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 12,869 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 460,447 shares. Northern accumulated 0.01% or 324,092 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 8,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability has 3,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 360,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC also sold $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12. Williams R Sanders also sold $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 2. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 earnings per share, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.64M for 15.09 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.