Comerica Bank Has Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI)

Among 2 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens-Illinois had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7 to “Neutral”. See Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Underweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $20.0000 24.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Comerica Bank decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Comerica Bank sold 99,007 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Comerica Bank holds 443,476 shares with $22.04 million value, down from 542,483 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $77.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 6 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Comerica Bank increased First Tr Exchange (FPE) stake by 23,950 shares to 205,787 valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sba Communications Corp stake by 7,044 shares and now owns 49,583 shares. Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 19.51M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 12,827 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 1.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 5,606 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Blackrock invested in 89.95M shares or 0.2% of the stock. 6,964 are owned by Shelton Capital. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 121,276 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings Tru Comm accumulated 10,942 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership accumulated 27,841 shares or 0.11% of the stock. D E Shaw And stated it has 4.27 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Lee Danner And Bass holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 328,648 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 0.38% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Archford Cap Strategies Lc accumulated 345 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 110,684 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser Gru has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M on Wednesday, February 13.

Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It has a 7.68 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Whiting Petroleum, Owens-Illinois, and Abiomed Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) CEO Andres Lopez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 4.66 million shares traded or 288.71% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Owens-Illinois, Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Company reported 77 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 906 shares. Trinity Street Asset Llp invested in 4.82% or 1.26M shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 1.41% or 126,860 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,348 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 23,152 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 145,800 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 302,030 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 162,945 shares. Nomura invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Us State Bank De invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).