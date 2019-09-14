Comerica Bank Has Cut Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Holding by $1.70 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Held by Wills Financial Group Inc

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 15,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 29,539 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 44,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $116.55. About 803,293 shares traded or 51.69% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 131.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 22,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 2,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 95 shares stake. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 1.18% or 803,985 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Raymond James Fin Service Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Campbell Com Investment Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 3,599 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.23% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). First Interstate National Bank invested in 20 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.66% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 10,390 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Hartford Mngmt owns 10,239 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 279,990 shares. First City Cap Mngmt invested in 17,135 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 8,186 shares to 57,738 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.24M for 17.88 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

