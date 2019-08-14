Comerica Bank Has Boosted Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $312,123; Intuit (INTU) Market Valuation Rose While Patten & Patten Has Cut Its Holding

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 3,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 59,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 55,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 1.32M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 31,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $279.15. About 959,333 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares to 66,587 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.12% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Verity & Verity Ltd reported 1,635 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of owns 18,985 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd invested in 0.21% or 6,273 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 277 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Investors holds 0.21% or 3.36 million shares. Penobscot Investment Management Com has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.89% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 345,917 shares. Alta Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 75,239 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Yorktown And Rech invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Park Avenue Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Td Asset Mngmt reported 690,001 shares.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9,562 shares to 2,541 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 12,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,099 shares, and cut its stake in Kemet Corp Com New (NYSE:KEM).

