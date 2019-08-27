Comcast New (Prn) (CMCSA) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Decreased Position by $1.31 Million; Idex (IEX) Market Valuation Rose While Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $162.94. About 226,446 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 72,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 5.88 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.36 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 717,904 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares stated it has 0.16% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Peddock Advsr Lc owns 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Harvey Capital Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lowe Brockenbrough & Incorporated holds 202,350 shares. 15,800 were accumulated by Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 348,703 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 3.80 million shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 97,088 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 278,713 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 44,305 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 25.27 million shares. New York-based Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd accumulated 22,898 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 108,643 shares to 371,227 shares, valued at $19.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 197,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 27.90 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.