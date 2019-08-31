Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increased Stake; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Posco (PKX) Holding by $836,000

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.60M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.91M, up from 4.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Blood but not much treasure: Vivendi’s European media crusade; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61 million, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 250,103 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 18/04/2018 – Posco chief to step down after political pressure; 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE; 28/05/2018 – Galaxy Resources to Sell Argentina Tenements to Posco for US$280M; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $87.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,800 shares to 184,300 shares, valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,321 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY).