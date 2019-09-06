Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined While Alleghany Has Lowered Stake by $21.57 Million; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Has Raised by $2.77 Million as Share Value Rose

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 26,480 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.84 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 1.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers

