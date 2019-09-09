Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) by $1.08 Million

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 553,156 shares traded or 1.49% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 95.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 157,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 7,714 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 164,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 6.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,995 shares to 5,634 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.30B for 15.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $41.04M for 51.23 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

