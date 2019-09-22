Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $55.78 Million; Kidder Stephen W Maintains Holding in Disney (DIS)

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.49M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189.68 million, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65M shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – WHILE NO FINAL DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON DEAL, AT THIS POINT WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER AND MAKE KEY REGULATORY FILINGS IS WELL ADVANCED”; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 3,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 31,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $249.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,906 shares to 63,600 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,119 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

