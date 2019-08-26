Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Value Declined While Mufg Americas Holdings Lifted by $893,022 Its Holding; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Macerich Co (MAC) Holding by $3.07 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 45.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 229,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 1.67M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC)

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 22,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 597,929 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, up from 575,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 18.20 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 44,315 shares to 639,728 shares, valued at $34.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,101 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148,761 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins. Srs Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westwood Gp invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Financial Corp In stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 233,800 were reported by Products Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Bainco Intll Invsts has invested 1.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Management invested 1.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.35% or 621,127 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7.18 million shares. Farmers Fincl Bank invested in 0.53% or 24,262 shares. Amer Research & Management has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 7,497 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Co. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 47,210 shares. Diversified Tru Communications holds 5,821 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eii Cap Management invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Victory holds 4,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Prudential Financial stated it has 314,515 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 759,832 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 11,614 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 20.57% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,911 shares. Moreover, Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 6,062 shares. Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 224,772 shares. Fmr Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.44 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 113,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 67,834 shares to 661,205 shares, valued at $64.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp New by 77,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,400 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).