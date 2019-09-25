Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined While Suvretta Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $70.97 Million; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Raised Holding in Diana Shipping F (DSX) by $566,868

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 1.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.57M, down from 3.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 21.17M shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc F (DSX) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 188,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 773,625 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 584,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 187,888 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LOS ANGELE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 27/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ATALANDI; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 30/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING, CARGILL IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V SALT LAKE CITY; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.04 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 753,742 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $194.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 527,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.