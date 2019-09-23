Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined While Hs Management Partners Cut Stake by $13.08 Million; Masimo (MASI) Holder Scholtz & Company Cut Its Stake by $2.97 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 311,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.43M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.46 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 8.11M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 68.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 20,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 9,324 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 29,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $151.08. About 225,217 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $154.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 35,535 shares to 46,310 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.86M for 53.20 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

