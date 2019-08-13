Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined While Greystone Managed Investments Upped Stake; Signaturefd Increases Position in Texas Instrs (TXN)

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 2.63M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 10.32 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,420 shares to 159,193 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 106,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,625 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 162,797 shares to 117,260 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,767 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.