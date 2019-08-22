Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined While Atria Investments Has Trimmed Position; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increased Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $6.86 Million; Stock Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 1.04M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 21,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 80,516 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 101,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 11.33 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.47B for 14.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 88,477 shares to 92,893 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).