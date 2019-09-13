Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake Upped by Guardian Capital Lp; Montgomery Investment Management Stake In United Rentals (URI) Was Has Upped

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 51,879 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, up from 41,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cgi Inc by 599,600 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $121.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,023 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Trump and the Olympics Really Lift Comcast Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Netflix Stock Might Win in the Recession – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ITC to review judge’s Comcast-TiVo patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Available to Pre-order From Xfinity Mobile on September 13 With $250 Promotion – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 10, 2019 : CLDR, T, CZR, QCOM, CMCSA, BAC, GME, ZNGA, MSFT, ZS, KGC, EXC – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 42,550 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Azimuth Cap Management Llc owns 354,782 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Lc reported 272,094 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 123.39M shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.8% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Jersey-based Reaves W H Company has invested 2.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 86,517 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Com has 1.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) reported 27,813 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 18,191 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 9,166 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 11,936 shares. Skba Mngmt Ltd accumulated 321,540 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Com accumulated 6.05 million shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi positive on United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.