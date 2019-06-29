Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Rose While Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Shares Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,240 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 47,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57M shares traded or 215.95% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 23,358 shares to 24,258 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass holds 54,383 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Janney Montgomery Scott has 556,792 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Sageworth Trust owns 77 shares. Monarch Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 3,780 shares. 5,160 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. Amer Century Inc holds 4.28M shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 166,891 shares. At State Bank accumulated 18,144 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Olstein Management LP owns 111,100 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca accumulated 0.08% or 8,600 shares. Haverford Tru owns 1.51M shares. Endurance Wealth holds 1.44% or 163,870 shares. Polen Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 3.93% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14.01 million shares.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $165.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5,965 shares to 34,201 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,860 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 0.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Crestwood Advisors Lc stated it has 11,588 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement owns 848,995 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 5,069 shares stake. Rockland Tru invested in 38,546 shares. Moreover, Amg Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Vident Advisory Lc reported 96,682 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based Antipodean Advsr Ltd has invested 2.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Republic Invest holds 0.51% or 2.43 million shares. Montgomery Mgmt owns 15,966 shares. Central Bank & Trust And Trust reported 107,401 shares. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 561,511 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of The West has 1.69% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036.