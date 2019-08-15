Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Welch & Forbes Raised Holding; Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Holder Bank Of America Lowered Position by $6.38 Million as Valuation Declined

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 44,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 806,614 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25M, up from 762,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 2.81M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 227,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 303,112 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, down from 530,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 15,882 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck owns 1.51 million shares. 3.85M were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Central Fincl Bank And Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 107,401 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated invested in 51,939 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 19.07M shares. Biltmore Wealth Lc accumulated 15,800 shares. Mai Mngmt owns 1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 486,626 shares. Fdx holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 148,250 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 1.82 million shares or 0% of the stock. 98,091 were accumulated by Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct. Peoples Svcs Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,298 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Harber Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 503,316 shares for 5.73% of their portfolio. 12,545 were accumulated by Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd. Sns Financial Group Inc Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,624 shares to 64,236 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 49,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,821 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney World’s Top Rival Is Ready to Fight Back – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, Ascendis Pharma, and Bluegreen Vacations Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Operating Results for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Cardiovascular Systems Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 322,863 shares to 800,334 shares, valued at $19.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 33,528 shares stake. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 156,732 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Victory Mgmt invested 0.22% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 66,440 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 2,472 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.21M are held by Geode Cap Limited Co. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested in 0.02% or 7,775 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 17,150 shares. Amica Mutual holds 0.13% or 37,915 shares. 123,309 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Moreover, North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Montgomery Investment Mngmt has 12,600 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64 million for 15.55 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.