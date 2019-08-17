Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Upped Its Stake by $690,924; 13D Management Increases Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 117,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 112,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 1.51M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 16,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 236,125 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 220,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carderock Capital Management holds 2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 122,465 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership owns 5,158 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Tru has 178,826 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 835,288 shares or 1.17% of the stock. First Bankshares owns 109,517 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 7,692 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 9,662 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.21% stake. Novare Limited Liability Corp owns 200,679 shares. Invest Advisors Lc owns 15,363 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 6,126 shares. The Maryland-based Sol Capital Management has invested 0.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares to 15,386 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,587 shares, and cut its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (NYSEMKT:TMP).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CMCSA or RCI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.