Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $35.70 Million as Shares Declined; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Increased Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $1.92 Million; Stock Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.55M, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 28.65M shares traded or 72.05% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 178,800 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.17 million, up from 164,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.93 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 350,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $104.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 15.37 million were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has 364,804 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 188,071 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 18,862 shares. Pennsylvania owns 1.06 million shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. 3.75 million are owned by Southpoint Cap Limited Partnership. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.5% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 33.44 million shares or 4.94% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corp has 83,327 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt holds 1,274 shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce reported 0.19% stake. Oakworth Capital accumulated 2,659 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 11,188 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management invested in 0.06% or 106,145 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Trade Progress Monitored – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Disney Need Another Florida Theme Park? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Comcast Technology Center wins global ULI award – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 87,175 shares to 970,975 shares, valued at $40.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 41,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,624 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).