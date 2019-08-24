Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed Position by $881,985 as Share Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Holding by $1.11 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 22,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 278,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 301,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CASH CONSIDERATION FOR SKY IMPLIES £22.0B VALUE

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 26,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.76M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,851 shares to 61,484 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 8,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3G Ptnrs LP invested in 4.90M shares or 21.86% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.63% or 36.45M shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 33,115 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt owns 1.49% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 171,197 shares. Fil Limited owns 1.84 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Westwood Gru has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Destination Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited accumulated 44,438 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Monetta Fin Inc has 0.79% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 27,500 shares. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 14.90 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 33,772 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Bridgewater LP owns 147,791 shares. Granite Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sector Pension Board reported 0.64% stake.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Vermont-based fund reported 17,066 shares. Ellington Gru Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company Ny holds 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 40,180 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Co holds 1.31% or 1.27 million shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,570 shares. First Wilshire Securities owns 0.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,662 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,316 shares. Wharton Business Gru Llc holds 0.05% or 10,331 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 466,150 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Ifrah Finance Service has 0.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Virtu Ltd Liability accumulated 14,468 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Drexel Morgan & reported 5,488 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Management owns 3.96 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.79% or 35,476 shares.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 36,900 shares to 93,800 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 11,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).