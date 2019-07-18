Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Its Position by $7.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Decreased Its Holding by $611,025

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 40,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,776 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 135,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.65. About 489,943 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 192,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 931,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22M, up from 738,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 1.68 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 09/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,100 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,647 shares, and cut its stake in Frontline Ltd.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.26 million for 10.17 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7,813 shares to 12,372 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 137,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

