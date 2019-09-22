Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Impala Asset Management Has Cut Its Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) Position by $166.33 Million as Valuation Declined

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 562,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 5.76M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.39 million, down from 6.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.36. About 18.04M shares traded or 8.29% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 2.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 156,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.92M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – SALE INCLUDES RIO TINTO’S 82.0 PER CENT INTEREST IN HAIL CREEK OPERATING MINE AND ITS 71.2 PER CENT INTEREST IN VALERIA PROJECT; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC REQUESTS COURT TO DISMISS RIO TINTO, TWO FORMER EXECS’ COMPLAINT IN ITS ENTIRETY – COURT FILING; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells 80% Stake in Kestrel Mine for $2.25 Bln; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders in showdown over pay at Rio Tinto; 20/03/2018 – Glencore Also Buying Rio Tinto’s 71.2% Interest in Valeria Coal Resource in Central Queensland

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 182,503 shares to 233,254 shares, valued at $30.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 22,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 32,137 shares to 257,579 shares, valued at $278.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 888,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

