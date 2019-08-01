Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $2.70 Million as Shares Declined; Pros Holdings (PRO) Position Maintained by Shannon River Fund Management Llc

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 178,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 543,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.94M, up from 364,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 569,826 shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 03/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 12.97M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Invest Management Ma has 196,987 shares. Metropolitan Life Com stated it has 2,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group Inc reported 20,191 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,913 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 12,028 shares. Geode Limited Liability Co reported 398,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bank De accumulated 43,421 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 2,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap has 427,668 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Conestoga Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.79% or 2.37M shares. 12,642 are owned by Voya Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 22,910 shares. 649,585 are held by Daruma Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.6% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 1.95M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 111,810 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Cap reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 19,000 were accumulated by Insight 2811. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 1.07% or 401,130 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 3.80 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management reported 509,756 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Diker Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based Mirador Prtn LP has invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 155,380 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp holds 41,437 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney has 2.33% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,469 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Llc holds 7.74 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.29% or 4.68 million shares. 31,094 are held by Brave Warrior Advisors.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.14 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

