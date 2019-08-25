Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Horan Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $358,176; Chemical Finl (CHFC) Position Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 81,292 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 90,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Still ‘committed’ To Cash Offer For Sky, After Comcast Makes Bid — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 33,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 792,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61M, up from 758,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 155.99% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4,385 shares to 7,950 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,578 shares, and cut its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP).