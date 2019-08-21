Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Increased Its Stake; First Republic Investment Management Lowered Aon Plc (AON) Position by $1.19 Million as Stock Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 13,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,894 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 31,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 5.19 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 7,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 22,476 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $193.13. About 291,910 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12,526 shares to 76,953 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 9,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.53 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

