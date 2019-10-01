Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $5.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Arbor Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $428,160

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 4.02 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, OTHER COMPANIES CAN WIELD MAJOR POWER IN SOCIETIES; 02/04/2018 – Snap jabbed at Facebook’s Russian interference troubles with a special Cyrillic filter that looked like a Facebook page; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Call for more women speakers spurs rival California cyber security conference; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES 13F SHOWS NO FACEBOOK STAKE AT 1Q END; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 126,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 376,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.93 million, down from 503,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 3.41M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 668,200 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Company owns 140,055 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 57,610 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp owns 7.98M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Salem Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 5.42 million shares or 1.15% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 742,532 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,971 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 210,932 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com invested 0.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loomis Sayles & Communications LP owns 140,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ativo Management Lc has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Uss Mngmt Ltd reported 6.21 million shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 35,812 shares to 289,212 shares, valued at $30.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 150,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.86 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,315 shares. 14,347 are held by Lincoln National. M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.11% or 1,975 shares. Glynn Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 8.11% or 246,019 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 684,900 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,588 shares. 2,422 are held by Oakworth Capital. Hillhouse Mgmt Ltd accumulated 294,497 shares. Brave Warrior Advsr Limited Com has 577,756 shares. Thornburg Investment stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 660 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.