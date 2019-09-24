Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Lowered Position; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) Raised as Share Price Declined

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 11.65 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 134,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 237,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, up from 103,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 2.25M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 19,603 shares to 278,238 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,558 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foothills Asset Ltd has invested 1.59% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Royal London Asset stated it has 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Trustco Financial Bank Corporation N Y has 0.5% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,540 shares. 4,776 were accumulated by Private Asset Mngmt Inc. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 699,707 shares. Df Dent accumulated 137,768 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 72.24M shares stake. Cubic Asset Management Ltd has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 120,229 are held by Northpointe Capital Lc. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 5,872 shares in its portfolio. Weitz Inv Management reported 937,450 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 677,411 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 4,970 shares. Consulta Limited invested in 5.75 million shares. Hightower Services Lta reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.