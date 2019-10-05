Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $336,000 as Market Value Declined; Stryker Corp. (SYK) Holder Suncoast Equity Management Has Increased Stake by $446,490 as Stock Value Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Stryker Corp. (SYK) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 2,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 87,550 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.00M, up from 85,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Stryker Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 694,078 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Sch; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 13.23 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Ipswich Mgmt Inc reported 2,707 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,965 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 163,984 shares. Stearns Financial Group holds 0.15% or 3,996 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 42,823 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 40,580 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 4,300 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 1,172 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp Trust Com owns 64,670 shares. Family Mgmt Corp has invested 0.28% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Everett Harris & Ca reported 5,701 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 314 were accumulated by Financial Architects.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33 million and $488.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

