Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Lifted Position by $362,622; Holder Huber Capital Management Has Increased Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 11.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59 million, up from 8.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 39.25M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Governor Larry Hogan Statement On Chesapeake Bay Funding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 76,700 shares to 554,912 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,090 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.