Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Cut Stake; As Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) Stock Value Declined, Holder White Pine Capital Decreased Its Position by $622,140

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 231,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 885,564 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.44 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 30/04/2018 – Ken Dilanian: NBC News Exclusive: Kelly says Trump is an idiot, mocks his policy ignorance; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Reading Intl Cl A (RDI) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 51,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The institutional investor held 79,260 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 131,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Reading Intl Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 371 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE

More notable recent Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “G.research’s 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Business Wire” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Derivative Litigation Dismissed Against All Reading International Directors – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Reading International Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema Complex for Burwood Brickwords – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Theatres Mililani Presents Dinner With a Movie – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Reading International (RDI) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Trump and the Olympics Really Lift Comcast Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Comcast Stock vs. Disney Stock: Which is the Better Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

