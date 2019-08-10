Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lifted Position by $1.70 Million as Share Value Declined; Huntington National Bank Has Boosted Its Stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by $534,565

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 262,526 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99M, up from 256,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 43,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 87,405 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 43,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.28% or 22,571 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.58M shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 398 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ipswich Mgmt holds 30,418 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. 38,591 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Gabelli Funds Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,629 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 60,817 shares. White Pine Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 10,404 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment holds 71,671 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Davis R M owns 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,142 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.17% or 112,846 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation stated it has 59,000 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt invested in 1.29% or 161,935 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 4.88M shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 18,335 shares to 135,798 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 21,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,677 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VWO).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 5,903 shares to 30,447 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 8,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,607 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

