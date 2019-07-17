Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Upped Position; Bluefin Trading Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 148.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 14,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA INC ATUS.N : JP MORGAN ADDS TO ANALYST FOCUS LIST; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Composite PMI: Summary; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 373.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 17.47M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £16 BLN UNSECURED BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO FOR 364 DAYS AFTER INITIAL BORROWING; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider Murdock Daniel C. sold 845 shares worth $30,036.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

