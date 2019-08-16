Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Contravisory Investment Management Upped Holding; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Position In Ebay (EBAY) Was Has Increased

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 418,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29M, up from 585,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 6.41M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 35830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 107,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 107,791 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 10.79M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.62% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 680,991 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spectrum Management Grp holds 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 536 shares. Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 7,661 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A Ny invested in 0.19% or 25,944 shares. Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 1.62% or 92,278 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 0.73% or 14.90M shares. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 200,000 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,497 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 33,115 shares. Cibc Ww owns 1.02 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telos Cap Management holds 1.14% or 91,361 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Management Ny accumulated 12,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4.29M shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.95 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Service Communications Ma has invested 0.18% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Advsr Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 82,413 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Lc reported 27,828 shares. First Foundation owns 27,680 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 484 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles & Co Lp. Jennison Assocs Lc invested in 51,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 317,381 shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 150,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested in 5,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.75% or 2.13 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).