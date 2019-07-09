Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Hollencrest Securities Continues to Hold Position in Bristol (BMY)

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 8.43M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 83,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.59 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 9.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,623 shares to 130,167 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L also sold $10.21 million worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Financial Bank invested in 21,135 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,824 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability owns 305,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.74 million are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Valueworks Ltd Llc stated it has 5.72% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 202,350 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moneta Grp Inc Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5,953 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 27,265 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Diker Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,558 shares. Ironwood Financial Llc invested in 0.02% or 937 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 243,800 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company owns 247,985 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 507 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 240 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,548 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Glenview Bankshares Dept accumulated 11,825 shares. 230,926 are owned by Da Davidson & Company. Fruth Mngmt accumulated 18,233 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 228,211 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bollard Llc has invested 0.45% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kj Harrison Inc invested in 0.4% or 24,000 shares. Permanens Capital LP stated it has 20,102 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 32,140 are owned by Karpas Strategies Limited Com. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 199 shares. 29,772 are held by Roundview Capital Limited Com. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 1.63 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.17% or 15,390 shares.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares to 15,326 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 7,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,063 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

