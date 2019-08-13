Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder At Bancorp Lowered Its Position; Realpage (RP) Shares Declined While Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 239,081 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

At Bancorp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 14,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 21,135 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, down from 35,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 12.43 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bank N Y holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,540 shares. Hilltop invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 92,278 are owned by Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 117,171 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.19% or 78,855 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 1.10M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comerica Bancorp owns 972,686 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp holds 3.22% or 1.40 million shares. Cna Financial has invested 1.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Paradigm Ny reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 179,524 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Ftb Advsr has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Claar Advsrs Ltd has invested 4.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.32 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,502 shares to 6,666 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 10,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 4,530 shares. Stockbridge Partners Ltd owns 8.28% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3.70M shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 57 are owned by Cwm Lc. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.11% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 343,289 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 219,319 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,229 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 359,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Summit Creek Advsrs Lc has invested 3.79% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Globeflex LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dana Inv holds 0.1% or 35,667 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.85% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,420 shares. 81 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assocs.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares to 13,100 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).