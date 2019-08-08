Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position by $554,502 as Stock Price Declined; Sigma Planning Boosted Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $343,680

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 65.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 18,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, up from 10,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 6.36 million shares traded or 123.17% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 14,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,438 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 30,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 22.67 million shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,072 shares to 12,687 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 468,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,542 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,169 shares to 29,537 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia Energetica De Mina (NYSE:CIG) by 109,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.